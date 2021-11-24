Tom Bonnett, age 82, long-time resident of Wayzata, passed away on November 7, 2021, after a brief battle with a particularly aggressive cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tom owned and operated Bonnett Trucking for over 30 years retiring in 2011. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969 and was involved with his local American Legion (Post 118). Earlier in his life, he participated in the local NASCAR circuit, but later was content to watch all variety of racing and sports on television.
Tom is survived by his son, Jason Bonnett (Michelle) and grandchildren Ethan, Riley, and Zoe.
Tom will be interred at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery Monday, December 13 at 9:30am. All are welcome. Sometime next spring, a Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held in the Wayzata area.
