Thomas T. Waldack, age 71 of Hopkins, unexpectedly passed away in the same home where he had lived his entire life. He is loved and will be deeply missed by: Carol, his loving wife of 41 years; sister Emily Flagg; brothers Bob, Leo (Ellen), Charles and Jack; in-laws Janet Lundquist (Gerald); Jean Salzwedel (John); Bruce French (Deb); Shirley Foerster(Rich); Paul Meyer (Lori) and a multitude of nieces, nephews and good friends. Preceded in death by parents Chester and Esther; sister Kathryn Tadych and brothers Richard and James. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Hopkins High School. He served his country in the United States Army when he was drafted in 1969; spending 11 1/2 months in Germany, was transferred to Fort Snelling in St. Paul and ended his 2 years of service at the (former) Nike Hercules Missile site in St. Bonifacius. Tom often talked about how much he had loved the simple, rural environment of the 1950-60’s Peaceful Valley area compared to the modernization of what Hopkins is now. Tom was a master woodworker and cabinet maker by trade. He loved working in his shop and also produced many useful items and gifts. Tom passionately loved gardening and especially working with wildflowers and perennials. He was always willing to educate others and often shared his own plants and their seeds with many family and friends. He also had an extraordinary eye for collecting agates, and would often pull over while out driving if he saw a gravel pit to go ‘scavenging’. He greatly enjoyed his daily walks at the local off-leash dog park. Tom was a quiet gentleman and a good listener. He was soft spoken, shy, introverted, deeply loved all of his dogs, loved music, was watchful of life, had a great dry wit/sense of humor, and loved Carol’s family. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, August 1 from 2-4pm at the Hopkins Washburn-McReavy funeral home. Please note: masks are mandatory. Tom’s ashes will be buried in rural Meriden, Iowa on Saturday, August 15 with a simple graveside gathering @ 10:30. Memorials preferred to Feed The Children (www.feedthechildren.org).
