Thomas "Jerry" Jerome Tufte

Thomas Jerome (Jerry) Tufte, 98, of Northwood, ND, died peacefully on May 24, 2022, after a short battle with leukemia.
Born in Northwood, ND, Jerry grew up on a farm. He attended school in Northwood and attended church at St. John Lutheran Church in Hatton, ND. He served as Navy Radioman in the Pacific during World War II. Jerry married Della Nelson in 1947 and they were married for 74 years. Jerry spent his life farming and later owned and operated a potato wash plant. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking, and restoring old cars.
Preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Constance Tufte, brother Earl (Ella Mae), sisters Jean (Fred), Dorothy (Byron) and Gwendolyn.
Survived by his wife Della, son Duane (Phyllis), daughter Nancy (Tom), son Steven, brother Donald, grandchildren Thomas Tufte, Brent Tufte, Karis Rygg, Jenna Fishbine, Brandon Tufte, and great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Dr, Eden Prairie, MN, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. There will be a second memorial service on August 2, 2022 in Hatton, ND at St John Lutheran Church - service at 11 a.m., with interment at 1:15 p.m.
