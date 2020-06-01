Thomas J. Lendt, age 72 of Waconia, passed away on February 14, 2020. Gathering of family and friends to be held Friday, June 19, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN. Social distancing requirements observed. Interment Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye, MN. Thomas was born on May 18, 1947 in New Ulm, the son of Robert and LaVerne (Dahlman) Lendt. On February 14, 2020, Tom lost his battle to cancer with his family buy his side in Florida. Tom was a member of the Minnesota Society of CPA’s and the American Institute of CPA’s. He owned his own CPA firm for 15 years. Tom and his wife Sharon were life time residents of Minnesota, but after retirement spent the winters in Florida where they enjoyed golfing together. In the Summers Tom enjoyed time with his kids and grandchildren grilling his famous hamburgers and going on the lake in the pontoon. In the fall he enjoyed watching the Vikings with his dog on one side and a cold beer on the other side. He will be missed by all. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Robert and LaVerne Lendt, mother-in-law Marcella Borman. Thomas is survived by his wife Sharon; daughters Amy (Dan) Murphy of Cambridge, Kimberly (Erik) Raymond of Jordan; son Michael Lendt of Eden Prairie; grandchildren Jessica and Jacob Murphy; brother James (Gail) Lendt of Sleepy Eye; father-in-law William Borman of Perham; brother-in-law Doug Borman of Mound; niece Leesha Borman. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to either Minnesota Cancer Society or ASCPA. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
