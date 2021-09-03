Tammie Jeanne Stavlo, age 61, of Anoka, Minnesota passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Tammie was born June 8, 1960. She is preceded in passing by her father, Eugene and her brother, Paul. Tammie’s Legacy will Live on through her loving boyfriend of 22 years, Richard Soderquist; mother, Marilyn; stepfather, Butch; brothers, Dane and Scott; sister, Cherry; special friend and coworker, Jane; and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Upsher-Smith and it’s employees for their support and care over the years. Tammie will be deeply missed. Gearhart Anoka 763-421-4347 www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
