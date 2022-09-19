SuzAnne F. Scane, age 54, of South Haven, died unexpectedly on September 14, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will be held.
SuzAnne Felicity Scane was born March 15, 1968, in Mt. Vernon, MO. She grew up in Cincinnati, OH, where she graduated from a Catholic high school and attended college. After school, she traveled the world as a print model for various companies. She settled down in Minneapolis and Excelsior, where she started her family. She met her life partner, Keith, and they later moved to Minnetrista. In 2018, they moved to South Haven. SuzAnne enjoyed reading books, watching football, cooking, having a clean home, and caring for her family.
She is survived by her life partner, Keith Fredricksen of South Haven; four sons, Harrison Scane of Leesburg, VA, Dean and Grant Scane, both of Rapid City, SD, and Grey Fredricksen of South Haven; and brothers, Greg (Melissa) Barnes of Republic, MO and Derek (Lisa) Barnes of Mt. Vernon, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Deanna "Maggie" and Joe Archibald; and an infant sister.
