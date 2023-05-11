Susan Margret Thompson Ruplin, 82, died January 5, 2022 with her two sons, Mark and Scott, and brother, Paul, at her side.
Susan was born January 4, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Stan and Elva Thompson. Susan was the only sister among three brothers, who loved her dearly and to this day.
Susan attended Coe College in Iowa before transferring to the University of Minnesota, where she met and later married Thomas "Tom" Ruplin on July 7, 1961. Her first son, Mark, was born the next year in 1962 followed by her second, Scott, in 1965. Her foremost priority was always her family and raising her sons.
The Ruplin family moved several times through the Midwest, including Marion, IA, Milwaukee, WI, and Rockford, IL, before again settling in and remaining in St. Louis Park. Susan was an educational assistant at St. Louis Park High School for many years.
Susan was immensely kind to all people and an outspoken advocate for the environment, international peace, and women's rights. She loved dogs and gardening and cared for many indoor plants. She was an amazing pianist throughout her life. Especially later in life, she was a voracious reader and enjoyed books every single day. In retirement, she and Tom loved the changing leaves of autumn in Minnesota and would drive to see them along the Mississippi River.
When her grandsons, Andrew and Brendan, were born, they immediately became one of her and Tom's biggest joys in life. Christmas was very important to Susan as a time for family and love, and she shared her Swedish heritage and many of her passions with her grandsons all throughout the year.
Susan is survived by her sons, Mark (Susanne) Ruplin of Rockford, IL and Scott Ruplin of Portland, OR; grandsons, Andrew Ruplin of Seattle, WA and Brendan Ruplin of Rockford, IL; brothers, Stan (Tommy) Thompson of California, Peter Thompson of Minneapolis, and Paul Thompson of Edina, MN; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom.
Funeral services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Avenue South, Minneapolis on Friday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m.
