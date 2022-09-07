Steven Joseph Hillstrom

Steven Joseph Hillstrom, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, with his wife and two children by his side.

Steve was born in Albert Lea, MN on February 25, 1942, to Vernon Hillstrom and Gladys (Christensen). A few years after his father's early death when Steve was 4 weeks old, they moved to Minneapolis where he spent his youth, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1960. Steve and his wife, Suzanne (Madson), raised their family in St. Louis Park, MN from their marriage in 1970 until 2017, relocating to Weaverville, NC in 2018. They also enjoyed their summer getaway at Sherwood Forest in northern Minnesota and spent several winters at Ancient Oaks in Okeechobee, FL.

