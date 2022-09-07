Steven Joseph Hillstrom, 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, with his wife and two children by his side.
Steve was born in Albert Lea, MN on February 25, 1942, to Vernon Hillstrom and Gladys (Christensen). A few years after his father's early death when Steve was 4 weeks old, they moved to Minneapolis where he spent his youth, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1960. Steve and his wife, Suzanne (Madson), raised their family in St. Louis Park, MN from their marriage in 1970 until 2017, relocating to Weaverville, NC in 2018. They also enjoyed their summer getaway at Sherwood Forest in northern Minnesota and spent several winters at Ancient Oaks in Okeechobee, FL.
Steve had an endearing personality, a quiet but quick wit and was loved by many. He had varied interests including his career (lithography/printing), camping, fishing, hunting, downhill skiing, and whitewater kayaking. But his greatest pride in life was his children and grandchildren, who lovingly called him by his nickname "Hammer."
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Steven is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Tyler (Jessica); daughter, Tracy Bannow (Zachary); grandchildren, Charles, Elisabeth and Joseph Hillstrom, and Lauren and Sasha Bannow; sister Marcia Nelson, in addition to nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life for Steven Hillstrom will be held on Saturday, September 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Reems Creek Golf Club, Weaverville.
West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, NC is honored to be assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website, www.westfamilyfuneralservices.com.
