Stephen "Steve" John Clark

Steve J. Clark, age 62 of Deephaven, was born November 26, 1960 and passed away unexpectedly December 6, 2022.
Survived by wife Jayne Clark of 35 years, parents Keith and Janice Clark, two children Larisa (Bob) Miltenberger and Adam (Jun) Clark, grandchild Ford Miltenberger. Further survived by sisters Laurie (Mike) Morgan and Terri (Drake) Flemmer, brother Brian (Renae) Clark, and many nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
Steve loved his family fiercely and enjoyed fishing and coaching hockey for many years.
Visitation Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Huber Funeral Home, 1801 Commerce Blvd., Mound. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 12 at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound with 10:00am visitation and luncheon following. Memorial donations can be made to Minnetonka Youth Hockey Association, American Heart Association, or American Diabetes Association. Burial will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.