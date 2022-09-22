Stephen Bradley Hoyle passed peacefully surrounded by family September 8, 2022.
Born October 19, 1948 in Excelsior to loving parents Reverend Wayne and Grace Hoyle, raised with brother David. A 1966 graduate of Minnetonka High School. Proud parent to his daughter and three sons, Stacey Milchman (Jonathan), Brody Hoyle (Kathy), Tyler Hoyle, and Walker Hoyle (MicKayla); they remember their father as a hard-working man who taught them to enjoy life's many good moments.
Stephen loved spending time outdoors in nature; skiing, fishing, or simply sitting on a dock to watch the sunset. An artist and his palette was the garden; he strived to make the world a more beautiful place. A collector of unique things; comic books, antique toys, and Mickey Mouse were favorites. Built the museum of his dreams with his love Marianne Lumbard. An avid reader who enjoyed crosswords and sudoku along with conquering jigsaw puzzles.
A legacy created with his previous wife Karen Hoyle: four children and three grandchildren (Mia and Logan Milchman and Shyla Hoyle).
A private ceremony will be held for his loved ones. Stephen will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.
