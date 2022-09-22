Stephen Bradley Hoyle

Stephen Bradley Hoyle passed peacefully surrounded by family September 8, 2022.

Born October 19, 1948 in Excelsior to loving parents Reverend Wayne and Grace Hoyle, raised with brother David. A 1966 graduate of Minnetonka High School. Proud parent to his daughter and three sons, Stacey Milchman (Jonathan), Brody Hoyle (Kathy), Tyler Hoyle, and Walker Hoyle (MicKayla); they remember their father as a hard-working man who taught them to enjoy life's many good moments.

