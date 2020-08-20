Beloved brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Hunt; parents Stanley Bryant and Clara French Hunt; sisters Thelma Kerrick, Mae Horn, Virginia Cosby, Margy Kennady, Helen McDowell, and brothers, Elvin Hunt, Melvin Hunt, and Frank Hunt, all of Kentucky. Survived by brother, Col. David Andrew Hunt (USAF Ret.); sons; David (Joan), Gregory (Adair); grandchildren; Catherine (Scott), Sarah (Hossam), Laura Anne, Jonathan, Maegan, Samuel and great grandson Colton as well as many other relatives and friends in the Minneapolis area and Kentucky. Stan (“Skip”) was born June 29, 1925 in Vine Grove, KY and raised in nearby Elizabethtown. He was part of a large and loving family of 11 children. Stan served nearly three years in the US Navy and returned home to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Kentucky as well as an MBA in Industrial Accounting from Northwestern University. Stan married Eileen Addleman on January 22, 1955 in Kankakee, IL. During the couple’s 59-year marriage, they welcomed two sons, six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Stan proudly served General Mills in various departments for 35 years. He served as director of the Corporate Accounting Department the longest and retired as the company’s Assistant Controller. In addition to being a church treasurer and Sunday school teacher, Stan was an avid reader and enjoyed golf, bowling, walking, and keeping up with family members as well as collecting cartoons, jokes and wise sayings. One of his favorite (and now most appropriate) expressions was “onward and upward”. The family is especially grateful to all the caregivers at TowerLight Senior Living and The Cedars in St. Louis Park. Funeral services have been held. Interment Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.davidleefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ridgewood Church, 4420 CR-101, Minnetonka, MN 55345. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577
