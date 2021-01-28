Sonja (Steenson) Troost

Age 81, of Wayzata, died January 16, 2021. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Born November 23, 1939 in St. Louis Park, her zest for life and fun developed as she gracefully went from a scrappy softball player to a beautiful homecoming queen. She is survived by daughters, Joni Bastable, Dana (Jon) Engstrom, Heidi (Eric) Knab, and grandchildren, Chloe, Madelynn, Audrey, Bridget, Josephine, and Wyatt and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Margoth, siblings; Iris, Jordis, Floyd, Carol, Brad, and Helen in addition to her beloved husband, McClelland (Mac) Troost. Sonja will always be remembered as having a kind, sensitive spirit. She had a wonderful, generous loving heart, always sensing hurt feelings whether you were a friend or a stranger. She considered all to be her friend, approaching everyone with a hug. Everyone! That kind of inclusiveness was a hallmark of her life. We will remember her quick wit and her keen sense of humor. It was her joy to make people laugh. Being a good listener who was attuned to others needs, she went on to become a successful national sales account executive in healthcare. She was always ready to beat you at a game of tennis, golf or bridge. She led Bible studies for years and was always ready for a good party with family and friends. Services were held at Wayzata Free Church, 705 Highway 101 North, Plymouth MN, Monday, January 25, 2021. Visitation was at 1 pm with funeral following at 2 pm. Private interment Summit Park Cemetery, Wayzata. David Lee Funeral Home Wayzata 952-473-5577 www.davidleefuneralhome.com
