Shyrl Daily

In the early morning of April 28, 2020, Shyrl Leigh Daily passed from this life to the next with her husband and son by her side. Shyrl was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin on March 15, 1946 to Laverne and Carol Stovern. She was the oldest of seven and spent much of her childhood chasing around her younger brothers and sisters. She married her first love, Duane, in 1967 and together they brought into this world their only son, Todd. Shyrl and Duane spent most of their years in Minnesota, first in the Excelsior area and then north in Pequot Lakes. She loved to garden and could decorate like a professional, but her greatest joys were her grandkids and her dogs. Shyrl and Duane moved to Montana in 2018 to be closer to their son and his family and it was in Red Lodge that she spent her final two years. Shyrl was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tim and sister Deb. She is survived by her husband Duane; son Todd (Linda); grandchildren Cole and Mason; siblings Doug (Sherry) Stovern, Vickie (Joe) Abernathy, Susan (Duane) Anderson, Tom (Pam) Stovern; many nieces and nephews and her dog Katie. A private celebration of life will be held later this summer.
