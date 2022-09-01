Scott Ball, of Eagan, MN, previously Edina, MN, passed away August 19, 2022 at the age of 85.
Scott owned several businesses in the Twin Cities area, including Mark VII Sales and Westlunds. He was a member of the naval reserves.
Scott had a wonderful way of connecting with people from all walks of life and making them feel special. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son and friend. His warm welcoming spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Scott is survived by his children, Jan Finken (Dave), Carolyn Holmes (Bob), Scott Ball (Colletta), and Nancy Schneider; the Finken grandchildren Taylor, Kyle, and Jake, the Holmes grandchildren Bobby and Catherine, the Ball grandchildren Natalie and Steven, and the Schneider grandchildren Tanner, Sadie, and Lucy; his brother Doug Ball, his sister Barbara Garcia; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Elizabeth Ball.
The Celebration of Scott's life will be held at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota from 11am to 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Interlachen Country Club (Porch Room) is located at 6200 Interlachen Boulevard, Edina, MN, (952) 929-1661.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to the Salvation Army are preferred: https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout. Please include Scott Ball's name in the "this gift is in memory of" section.
