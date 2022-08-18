Roger W. Patch, Sr. of Wayzata and Long Lake, MN; and of Sanibel and Fort Myers, FL, passed away in Buffalo, MN on August 14, 2022 at the age of 97 years, 8 months.
Born to parents Frederick M. Patch and Lydia W. Patch in the Village of Wayzata on December 6, 1924, Roger graduated from Wayzata High School and served in the U.S. Army until 1946. He married Pauline (Polly) Kuss Patch also from Wayzata on June 4, 1949. He studied Architecture at the University of Minnesota, then achieved his Masters of Architecture in 1950 at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. Roger and Polly built their original (much photographed) family home, which still stands, in Long Lake. They had six children, Darcy, Dana, Fred, Polly Ann, John and Roger Jr. (deceased).
Roger and Don Erickson founded the firm Patch Erickson Madson Architects, Inc. in 1955 in Wayzata, Minnesota. Shortly thereafter moved to offices in Minneapolis where they practiced architecture for 26 years. Their designs can be found all across the Mid-West. The firm specialized in commercial architecture that touched the humanity of the Mid-West including schools, hospitals, nursing homes and retirement communities, civic centers, fire stations, banks, stores, and religious buildings. Roger was the architect chosen to design the original Target Stores. Polly was sure he got the contract because of her riding with "The Long Lake Hounds". Roger knew it was the design he did for the Wayzata City Hall that was appreciated for it's unique rounded entry. See his work here [http://www.patchericksonmadson.com/] Retiring from the firm in 1981, Roger and Polly moved to Sanibel, Florida where they enjoyed Florida island life, occasional real estate and consulting work in retirement. Eventually moving to Fort Myers, Roger was a loving caregiver to Polly until she passed away in 2018. Polly' was a charter member of the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, an accomplished artist, real estate broker, horsewoman and boat captain. Roger was her best audience and frame creator. As a mentor too many, Roger was loving and kind, dedicated to family; honorable, reliable, responsible, persistent and hard working.
Survived by his sister Lucia Patch Adams and five of his children: Darcy Haislet (Tim), Dana Thomas, Fred Patch (Mary), Polly Johnson (Ed), John Patch (Diane). A private family gathering for Roger will be held later this Fall. Interment will be in the Summit Park Cemetery, Wayzata, MN.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN assisted the family with funeral arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.