Roger W. Patch

Roger W. Patch, Sr. of Wayzata and Long Lake, MN; and of Sanibel and Fort Myers, FL, passed away in Buffalo, MN on August 14, 2022 at the age of 97 years, 8 months.

Born to parents Frederick M. Patch and Lydia W. Patch in the Village of Wayzata on December 6, 1924, Roger graduated from Wayzata High School and served in the U.S. Army until 1946. He married Pauline (Polly) Kuss Patch also from Wayzata on June 4, 1949. He studied Architecture at the University of Minnesota, then achieved his Masters of Architecture in 1950 at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. Roger and Polly built their original (much photographed) family home, which still stands, in Long Lake. They had six children, Darcy, Dana, Fred, Polly Ann, John and Roger Jr. (deceased).

