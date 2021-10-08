Roger James Olson was born November 2, 1935 in Hibbing, MN. His family moved to St Louis Park where he graduated from High School. He attended the University of Minnesota, receiving an associate's degree in Forestry. He served in the Air Force during the cold war and was honorably discharged. Roger worked at Pako Corporation in the Prototype Development department for many years. He was a mechanical whiz. If it was made out of metal, Roger could make it. Roger landed his dream job at the University of Minnesota, teaching faculty and students how to make Physics and Chemistry laboratory apparatus until his retirement. Roger had two great loves in his life: his wife and golfing. He met his wife Bernadell at a golf tournament in Alexandria, MN. They were married for 43 years and they played many, many games all over the country. They were almost always together and they traveled nearly every year on trips they called Adventures where they would get in the car and plan on being gone for a week with no destination in mind.
Roger is preceded in death by father, Harry; mother, Mary; wife, Bernadell; brothers, John and Martin and sister, Carolyn.
He is survived by step-son, Steven Schulstrom and his wife, Rita; sister, Sarah (Sally) Altman; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and one great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Ft. Snelling Chapel on October 20 at 11:00 am with interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery immediately following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.