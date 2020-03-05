Roger A. Stein died peacefully after a long illness with Frontotemporal Dementia in Kingman, Kansas, at the age of 76. Roger is survived by his wife, Jane of Shorewood, MN; his sister, Patricia (Cy) Southwell of St. Paul, MN; his brothers, James (Patricia) of Bradenton, FL, John Stein of Cold Spring, MN and many nieces and nephews. He retired in 1999 as the Director of the Lowry Nature Center in Carver Park. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 29, 2020. It will be held at the Lowry Nature Center in Carver Park Reserve at noon.

