Robert Alan Passolt, 88 years old, of St. Louis Park, MN passed peacefully January 29, 2020 and pain-free. He was employed by Red Owl and Supervalu grocery stores for 45 years as a store manager and remarkably never missed one day of work. Robert was a Korean war veteran where he served as an aid in an army hospital from 1950 to 1952 in Osaka, Japan. Robert was also instrumental in the development of the St. Louis Park youth hockey program and was one of Park’s first peewee age coaches in the 1960s. He was instrumental in the building of an indoor arena in the early 1970s. He attended many meetings for this to make sure it happened. In one way or another, he coached and advised all of his six sons on to be successful hockey players. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 68 years; his sons David, Danny, Jeffrey, Johnny, Matthew and Mark and nine loving grandchildren. He has donated his body to the University of Minnesota medical school anatomy bequest program for research. Robert’s burial is planned for sometime in the summer of 2020 at Lakewood Cemetery. Friends and acquaintances can send condolences at Robert’s online obituary at www. EverLoved.com.
Robert Alan Passolt
