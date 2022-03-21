Anytime was a good time to be on the lake with Rick behind the wheel of his boat named, "Sea Ya". Though we stopped making new memories this week, we will cherish the memories we have with him.
Richard Miller Stark, 75, of Plymouth, MN grew up in Minnetonka and lived on or around Lake Minnetonka his entire life. A graduate of Shattuck ('65) and Hamline University ('70), he never applied for a job. Instead, he took the path of entrepreneurship. Rick went on to grow many businesses, including his "Baby," Premier Technologies, Inc. Through his wit and wisdom, we learned many valuable lessons for living a great life ...
Everyday should begin with a hot cup of Folgers coffee. We assured him that really any other brand of coffee tasted better, but he refused to trust us on this one. #folgersbiggestfan
It's always 5 o'clock somewhere. Cheers to your friends, often.
Be steadfast in your loyalty to those who reciprocate your unconditional love.
If a friend needs a place to stay for any length of time, open your doors and make room. Generous beyond measure, we were lucky to host many friends and family members over the years.
When you smell the rain moving in, the best seat in the house is on the porch. Nothing beats listening to and watching a Minnesota thunderstorm.
If all else fails, order the walleye sandwich at the Red Rooster or the Muni.
Rick was predeceased by his parents Harry and Myrle Stark, and sister Judy Bryce.
His spirit is carried on by his wife of 50 years, Janey; daughter Kristy; son Patrick and wife Tamara; grandchildren Cooper and Tyler Shannon, Gavin, Mason, Roman, Mika and Parker Stark; brother-in-law Christian and wife Sandy Koster; brother-in-law Terry and wife Jen Bryce; sister Mary Koster and many friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Special thanks to Dr. Eckman, Dr. Haglund and Rachel of the Allina Advanced Heart Failure Team; the ICU team at Abbott NW Hospital for providing top notch care.
A life so wonderfully lived deserves to be celebrated and remembered. Please join us:
Service was held on Wednesday, March 23rd at David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Interfaith Outreach, a random act of kindness, and give your loved ones an extra hug.
