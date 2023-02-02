Richard "Dick" Dean Eitreim

Richard "Dick" Eitreim (91) of Minnetonka, MN was born to Louis and Viola in Garretson, SD on Nov. 13, 1931 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 16, 2023.

He received his Pharmacy degree from SDSU, served in the Army, and worked for Eli Lilly for 30 years in the Twin Cities. He had a strong work ethic, servant's heart, and a deep love for God and His people.

