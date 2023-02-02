Richard "Dick" Dean Eitreim

Richard "Dick" Eitreim (91) of Minnetonka, MN was born to Louis and Viola in Garretson, SD on Nov. 13, 1931 and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 16, 2023.
He received his Pharmacy degree from SDSU, served in the Army, and worked for Eli Lilly for 30 years in the Twin Cities. He had a strong work ethic, servant's heart, and a deep love for God and His people.
He spent much of his free time putzing, volunteering with special needs groups, and recruiting others to join him at Bible Study Fellowship. Dick had many convictions, the most important being his faith in Christ. (John 3:16 A wonderful promise!)
Dick was married to Connie Lien for 61 years before her passing in '19.
Survived by children, Susan (David) Poole, Kari (Dana) Mortensen, Derek (Kathy) Eitreim. Lovingly known as Gramps to 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life service: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Visitation 10 AM, Service 11 AM, lunch to follow. Excelsior Covenant Church, 19955 Excelsior Blvd, Excelsior, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Bible Study Fellowship (San Antonio, TX) or Christ For People With Developmental Disabilities (Anoka, MN). Our deep gratitude to the Trouvaille staff for their exceptional love and care.
