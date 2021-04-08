Ricardo Gonzalez, M.D. formerly of Medina. He was born on June 26, 1943 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, died on March 23, 2021 in Hannover, Germany, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Barbara Ludwikowski, former wife M. Graciela Gonzalez, sons Diego Andrés (April) Gonzalez, Carlos Ricardo (Stephanie) Gonzalez, Alexander Ludwikowski Gonzalez, his sister Irene Gonzalez (Hanneman) Grotewold, nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. While living in Medina, MN, Dr. Gonzalez was an avid horseman and participated in horse shows in jumping, dressage and eventing. He was also a member of the Long Lake Hounds. He was a lover of classical music, especially opera, and the theater. He always made time for reading works of fiction, a passion he inherited from his mother. Dr. Gonzalez graduated from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine. After completing a residency in general surgery, he came to Minnesota in June 1968 to further his training at the University of Minnesota, where he completed his surgical internship and residency in urology under the guidance of Dr. Elwin Fraley. Having completed his training, Dr. Gonzalez joined the faculty of the Department of Urology where he remained until 1995. After further training in Boston and England, Dr. Gonzalez dedicated his time and efforts to the care of children as a pediatric urologist. He traveled the world lecturing and teaching advanced surgical techniques and received numerous national and international awards. In 1995, Dr. Gonzalez moved to Detroit to become the chairman of the Department of Urology at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and professor of medicine at Wayne State University. Later he joined the faculty of the University of Miami Medical School in Miami, FL and, in 2002, he became a professor at Thomas Jefferson University Medical School and head of Pediatric Urology at the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. In 2008, Dr. Gonzalez relocated to Austria and later to Hannover, Germany, where he continued his academic endeavors serving as consultant in pediatric urology in Switzerland and Germany. A celebration of Dr. Gonzalez’s life was held in Hannover, Germany.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.