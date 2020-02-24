Raymond Steven Jezierski, of Chanhassen, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Ray was the first born child to Joseph and Germaine (Benz) Jezierski on January 5, 1938, above the General Store in Carver, Minnesota. Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Joan (Patrick) Wyers, Susan (Chris) Monson, Kathy (Eric) Cram, and Steven (Angie) Jezierski; 15 grandchildren: Nick (Sofi) Wyers, Jennifer, Thomas, and Patrick Wyers, Christa (Brett) Bonine, Creighton (Tara) Monson, Callie, and Corey Monson; Natalie (Mitchell) Todd, Ben, Hailey, and Josiah Cram; Amalia, William, and Ella Jezierski; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Bonine, and Everett Monson; sister Jane Kokesh and brother Joe (Pauline) Jezierski; many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents and twin baby granddaughters, Amy and Amanda Wyers. Ray graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1956, where he later became a teacher, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed spending time with family, visiting with friends, relaxing at the family cabin, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and a love for classic cars. A visitation will be held at Huber Funeral Home, 520 2nd Street, Excelsior, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 4-7 p.m., rosary at 7 p.m. Celebration of Life will be at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, 8201 Main Street, Chanhassen on Friday, February 28, 2020; visitation from 10-10:30 a.m., Eulogy begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. mass, and lunch at noon. Huber Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Excelsior, www.huberfunerals.com, 952-474-9595
