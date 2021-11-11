Randy Jay Coleman, of Eden Prairie, was born February 26, 1950 in Ypsilanti, Michigan and passed away November 8, 2021 at the age of 71.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
He is survived by Mary Anne, his wife of 44 years; his sons Sean and Erik; brother Dan and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 11 AM Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16515 Luther Way, Eden Prairie. Visitation 5-7 PM Monday, November 15, 2021 at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, and one hour prior to the service at CHURCH. Interment, Eden Prairie Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer Society or American Heart Association.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-949-4970
