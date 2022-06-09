Randall "Randy" Scott Helling

Randall Scott Helling, of Excelsior, MN, passed away June 5, 2022, in Lawrence, KS.
Born February 18, 2000, in Bedford, TX, Randy was the first born child to his parents Rick and Tomasa Helling. Randy lived in Southlake, TX for two years before the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, and eventually settled in Excelsior, MN when Randy was 6 years old.
Randy enjoyed fishing, wakeboarding, snow skiing, baseball, hockey, football, traveling with his family and video games.
He attended Minnewashta Elementary and Minnetonka Middle School West, before graduating from Minnetonka High School in 2018. After high school, Randy attended college on both academic and eSports scholarships to pursue his dream of being an eSport professional, playing League of Legends.
Randy was incredibly bright, charming, and witty. He was also reluctantly and unintentionally very funny. He was curious and extremely intuitive from a young age, always asking questions and wanting to know how and why things were the way they were, his brain was constantly working. Randy had a smile that would light up a room and a persona that would draw people toward him. Although they were often hard to come by, he gave amazing hugs, especially to his little sister Jordyn. Randy knew how much he was loved, he will be missed by many.
Randy is survived by his parents Rick and Tomasa, his sisters Josie and Jordyn, all of Excelsior, MN, and his grandmothers Lorraine Helling of Chanhassen, MN and Harvetta Wapskineh of Tulsa, OK.
Visitation held 10:00am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 15 at Westwood Community Church, Chanhassen, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Westwood Community Church (westwoodcc.org).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.