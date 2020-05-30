Rachel Claire Schmitz passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the age of 21. She was born on October 2, 1998 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN and baptized at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Eden Prairie, MN. She grew up in Bloomington, MN and graduated from the Main Street School of Performing Arts High School, Hopkins, MN and Normandale Community College, Bloomington, MN. She worked at the Eden Prairie Senior Center, Eden Prairie Art Center and Cutco. Rachel was a strong, intelligent, kind, determined, fun-loving soul that was truly beautiful inside and out. She befriended everyone that she met and was known for her fun-loving personality. She loved spending time with family and friends, going on adventures and visiting her grandmother, who adored Rachel with all her heart. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her, including her parents, Charles and Wendy Schmitz; her brother, Adam Schmitz and his fiancé Kaitlyn Brandon; her grandmother, Clarice Wildfeuer; aunts and uncles, Amy (Brian) Koroll, Jason Wildfeuer, Kyle (Barb) Wildfeuer, Whitney Wildfeuer, Francis (Kelly) Schmitz and Mike Schmitz; many cousins, other relatives, friends and cherished pets, Scarlett and Oliver. She is preceded in death by her uncle, Tim Wildfeuer and grandparents, Arvin Wildfeuer, Vernon and Phyllis Schmitz. Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same without Rachel’s presence and love. Rest in peace, our dear Rachel and child of God. A small family service will be held on Tuesday, June 2nd at Pax Christi for immediate family at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for those whose hearts were touched by Rachel.
