Phyllis Mary Mazzoleni

Phyllis Mary (Geegan) Mazzoleni, formerly of Kingston, MA, died peacefully on January 3, 2022 at the age of 89 among her friends at Elim Shores in Eden Prairie, MN.
Phyllis was the daughter of John and Veronica Geegan of Newton, MA. John was a Newton police officer and Veronica worked at the Hood Rubber Company in Watertown, MA. Phyllis participated in student associations and sports, including archery, at Newton High School. She went on to earn a degree at Bridgewater State Teachers College in 1954, at a time when few women attended college. Phyllis followed this with an extensive teaching career in the Marshfield and Kingston elementary school systems.
She will be remembered for her lifelong passion for learning and reading that kept her mind nimble and curious. She was an easy conversationalist, a great listener, and a lifelong learner. After retiring and moving to Minnesota with her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis attended continuing education courses and participated in numerous book clubs; often several at the same time. She became involved with the Lutheran Church, enjoying both the services and people she met.
Phyllis liked to travel, whether it was internationally to Switzerland and England, or domestically throughout the Midwest or back East to see her family and grandchildren. She loved to dine out -crab cakes were a favorite and she loved her "sweets." She had a good outlook on life. We marveled at her smooth transition to Elim Shores and her general optimism throughout life changes. Phyllis was kind, thoughtful and considerate, and, simply, just a nice person. Even after surviving Covid, she found ways to stay positive and keep busy by reading, doing crossword and picture puzzles, and corresponding and socializing with her friends--often keeping them updated on the latest news of her family and grandchildren. She was happy to be a part of all of our lives. Although Christmas was her favorite holiday, she acknowledged every holiday, quasi-holiday and birthday right up until she passed with her grandchildren, who remained connected to her and looked forward to each card, acknowledgement, and phone call. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving mom, Grammy and mother-in-law. She earned an A+ on her report card from us.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Raymond P. Mazzoleni. For most of her adult life, she was a single parent.
Phyllis is survived by her son Raymond and his wife Elizabeth Mazzoleni of Salem, NH and her daughter Janet Mazzoleni and her husband Kevin Spear of Eden Prairie, MN. She was also the proud grandmother of Lee Mazzoleni of New Hampshire and Lauren Mazzoleni of Maryland.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 18th at the Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN. Visiting hours will be from 10:00am to 11:00am, and a brief celebration will follow.
Another remembrance is being planned in the spring in Kingston, MA.
Donations in Phyllis' memory can be made to Elim Shores online at: http://elimshores.org/donate
As a teacher and lifelong learner, Phyllis would wish for you to continue reading about the world and living your best life.
