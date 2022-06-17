Philip Hawkins, age 92 of Minnetonka, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his children. Philip was born on April 16, 1930 in Randolph, Massachusetts; the son of Roy "Dan" and Mary Ellen "Nellie" (Stafford) Hawkins. He was raised in Randolph. Following high school, he enlisted in the Armed Forces where he served in both the United States Air Force and Marine Corp Reserves. On August 7, 1953, he married Mary Theresa McTague at Siena College, a Franciscan community.
Phil loved his work managing cafeterias in universities and hospitals, Phil was known as the Queen of the Greens by those who loved him and worked with him. Phil and Mary welcomed their first child Dan in 1956 when he managed the cafeteria at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame always held a special place in the hearts of Phil, Mary and Dan.
Phil was a sports enthusiast. He coached many hockey and baseball teams when his boys were young. An avid golfer, he had 4 holes in one over the course of his life.
Philip leaves behind his children Stephen Hawkins, Catherine (Steve) Smith, Ann Hawkins, John (Jenny) Hawkins, Theresa (Bruce) Kelly; and daughter-in-law Rose Hawkins. His wife Mary and son Dan preceded him in death.
PaPa Phil will be missed by his 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He reminded us frequently, "I had a wonderful life".
Mass of Christian Burial for Philip will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday July 26th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 269 Dakota Street, Prescott, WI 54021. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at St. Josephs. Burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery in Shorewood, MN. Memorials preferred to St. Judes children hospital.
We would like to thank Jen, Amber, Greg, Russ, Laura and Jody from Allina Hospice for the love, humor and grace that they bestowed upon our PaPa Phil. You all made the last 8 months of Dad's life so peaceful and comfortable. We are forever grateful for the love and care that Star gave Dad over these last years and to Katie who cared for him in these last months. We were so lucky to have found you both.
