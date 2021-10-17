Paul Alan Skrede

Skrede, Paul A. age 75, Mayor of Deephaven MN, died in his home of natural causes on September 28, 2021.
He was born in Grand Forks ND, July 20, 1946. His early childhood was spent in Grand Rapids MI, before moving to Bismarck ND, in 1955. He was Student Council President at Bismarck High School, DeMolay Master Councilor, and Concert Choir soloist including singing the lead in several musicals. He was a state Methodist Youth Fellowship officer and Explorer Scout. Paul sang with the Varsity Bards at UND and attended UMKC in Kansas City after his family moved to Overland Park KS in 1964. During the Viet Nam war he served as a Green Beret in the US Army Reserves. His favorite pastime was golf. He played many courses throughout the United States and several times traveled to Scotland to play their historic courses.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Al and Jean (Bryson) Skrede, and his wife Paula Winter.
He is survived by son Robin Winter (Elli) and their twin sons Arlo and Niah; sisters Barbara Jenkins (Ralph) and Linda Engebretson (Peder); nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and family friend Natalie Turgeon. Paul, Paula, and young son Robin moved into their home on Azure Road in Deephaven in 1976.
They loved Deephaven and wanted to preserve its unique character. He served on the City Council from 2003 through 2006. As mayor from 2007 to the present Paul took great pride in all aspects of overseeing city government including the formulating of annual budgets and participating in the hiring of new police officers. He was focused on achieving progress and hated unnecessary delays. Over the course of his 15 years as Mayor, he took particular pride in four significant projects in Deephaven: Deephaven Woods, a 79-unit senior living complex, 2013; Vine Hill Bridge, 2014; Thorpe Park Warming House, 2017; Northome Bridge construction, 2021. Memorial Service 11 AM Tuesday 10-26-2021 at Calvary Lutheran Church Minnetonka Campus, 18360 Minnetonka Blvd. Deephaven, MN 55391.
Visitation 5-7 PM Monday October 25, 2021 at Huber Funeral Home, 520 2nd Street, Excelsior and one hour prior to service at Church. Interment, Groveland Cemetery. The family prefer guests wear a facial covering during both events. Memorials can be directed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or the church.
Huber Funeral & Cremation Services
Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595
