February 22, 1931 - March 9, 2023

Patricia was born on February 22, 1931 in Albany to Leonard and Anna (Stueve) Schrom, and spent her childhood in Cold Spring, Paynesville, Rochester and Goodhue, where she graduated from high school. She graduated with Kappa Delta Pi and Pi Omega honors in Business Education and English from St. Cloud Teachers College before teaching in Albany, Austin and Hennepin Technical College.

