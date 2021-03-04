Patricia Blue

Patricia M. Blue, age 93, of Motley died Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Carver, MN. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Motley United Methodist Church in Motley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Patricia will be laid to rest in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples. Patricia was born January 13, 1928 in Moorhead to James and Clara (Wohlert) Fitch. She grew up in the Fargo/Moorhead area; while in high school her family moved to Cleveland, OH. Patricia met her husband, Glen Blue, following his honorable discharge from the Navy. The couple was united in marriage on September 14, 1946 in Moorhead. Patricia and Glen often enjoyed swing dancing at the Medina Ballroom. She walked strongly in her faith, because her faith carried her through some very tough times. Patricia was a member of Motley United Methodist Church where she was active in the church choir; allowing her to express her spirituality through song. She was also very active in her community: baking cookies for the Lions Club, delivering for Meals on Wheels, singing and performing with the Sweet Adeline’s, and supporting the Motley Historical Society. She taught her children self-reliance, find adventures in life, have fun and life is just a little bit better with pink lipstick. Patricia appreciated a child’s smile and was always full of love; she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren beyond words. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Patricia is survived by her children, Sandra (Richard) Tracy of Hutchinson, Robert (Mary) of Excelsior, Douglas of Minneapolis, Daniel of St. Louis Park, Richard (Becky) of Carver, David of Motley, Bonnie (Jim) Bellmer of Hayesville, OH; brother, Donald (Ginny) Fitch of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Terry (Char) Blue of Texas; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; step-father, Erwin Eckheart; grandson, Dustin Blue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.