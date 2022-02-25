Patricia Ann Muyres

Patricia Muyres left this world on January 28, 2022, 86 years of age, the way she lived—leaning in for the next adventure.
As an educator, advocate, and artist, Pat celebrated the endless small miracles of life. Born the eldest of six children and beloved by a large extended family, Pat was always up for a party. But she was also a wonderful listener and confidant to many. When not tending the bright tomatoes and peonies of her garden or walking around the lakes near her home in St. Louis Park, MN, she was probably up north, plunging into cool water, enjoying a sauna, and doing tai chi among the pines. In her younger years as a Sister of Saint Francis of Assisi, Rochester, MN and at Saint Stephen's Parish, Pat was a teacher, community organizer, and a great force for social justice—experiences that informed her later work as a financial planner. As a member of the Capricorn Canoe Ladies, she rarely turned down an opportunity to revel in nature with lifelong friends. And in the nearly five decades she shared with her husband Jack, Pat trekked from ocean depths to the top of the Rockies. Intuitive and practical, Pat also had a wild elegance and always a perfectly chosen hat for the occasion. Storyteller. Avid reader. A sense for spice—dinner with Pat was itself an adventure for those lucky enough to be at her table. Bon voyage dear Patricia.
Pat is survived by husband Jack (John) Barnes; siblings Jean Bungarden, Tom Muyres, Judy Muyres, Mike Muyres (Sandy), Mary Lou Muyres-Norbie (Bob); and her children in life Kathy Brummond (Pat), Ginger Winslow (Bob), Andy Barnes (Janette), Steve Barnes (Julie), and Jim Barnes (Jennifer); along with many other loving family.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Marcella and August Muyres.
Memorial service on March 11, 2022 at 11:00am preceded by visitation at 10:00am, Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN. Memorials preferred to: STEP—St. Louis Park Emergency Program, St. Stephen's Human Services, and Hope Community.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.