Patricia A. Laughlin

A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling cemetery on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for Patricia Ann (Davis) Laughlin, age 85, who was called home to Heaven on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. She is survived by husband Cliff Laughlin, sons Steve and Dan, daughters Jennifer and Tamara Junkermeier. Also, by a brother, Dr. James W. Davis/Gene of Morton, IL; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Patt was blessed with a loving and supporting family who was with her to the end. Her life’s desire was to love Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior, and to care and pray for her family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.