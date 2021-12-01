Pamela "Pam" J. Feldt, 67, of St. Louis Park, MN, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021 after a battle with several illnesses at HealthPartners Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
She was born in Redwood Falls, MN on May 4, 1954, the daughter of Robert J. and Phyllis A. Feldt. Pam was raised in Redwood Falls and graduated from Redwood Falls High School in 1972. She attended the University of Minnesota - Morris where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts.
Pam moved to the Twin Cities area to pursue a career in Human Resources, specializing in employee benefits, and also invested in career advancement coursework at Metropolitan State University. She was employed for many years at Valspar Paint Corporation and Jostens International. Outside of work, Pam was an avid gardener and enjoyed the company of her cat, Kirby who was named after MN Twin Kirby Puckett. She was a lifelong MN Vikings fan, purple was her favorite color. She also enjoyed making crafts, reading -especially Stephen King novels - cooking, and listening to Neil Diamond. Pam was a member of Colonial Church in Edina, MN.
Pam is survived by brothers, Michael and Robert, and sisters, Alison and Jennifer, and several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Any monetary donation is requested to be made in Pam's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
A celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.