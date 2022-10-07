Pam McChesney

Pamela Ann McChesney passed on October 4, 2022 with her family by her side. She was 65 years young, and survived by husband, Pete; children, Becky (Chris), Jason (Dre), and Ben (Jill); and grandchildren Mckenna, Declan, Austin, Talulla, Anadelle, Theo.
She was the eldest of six siblings who called her Pam, and a preschool teacher for over 30 years, where she was known as Mrs. Mac. Her children called her Mom, but her proudest title was Grandma. She loved her grandchildren with her entire heart, and they knew it.
Pam was an avid reader, loved gardening, the city of Excelsior, family holidays, dogs, and warm sunshine, but she hated frogs and elevators. She was a well-respected member of her community and touched hundreds of families lives as a teacher. She will be missed by everyone she came into contact with.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 17th at 12:30pm at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior, to be followed by an Irish Wake at Haskell's at 2:00pm. Pam wished for attendees to avoid black, and to wear bright colors. All are invited.
