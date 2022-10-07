Pam McChesney

Pamela Ann McChesney passed on October 4, 2022 with her family by her side. She was 65 years young, and survived by husband, Pete; children, Becky (Chris), Jason (Dre), and Ben (Jill); and grandchildren Mckenna, Declan, Austin, Talulla, Anadelle, Theo.

She was the eldest of six siblings who called her Pam, and a preschool teacher for over 30 years, where she was known as Mrs. Mac. Her children called her Mom, but her proudest title was Grandma. She loved her grandchildren with her entire heart, and they knew it.

