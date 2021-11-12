Norman John Van Sloun, 91 of Orono, MN, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Born October 3, 1930 in Chaska, MN to Jacob Van Sloun and Ida Derhaag Van Sloun, he attended Guardian Angels School in Chaska and married the love of his life, Rita Hansmann on July 14, 1951. Norm served in the U.S. Navy, was a founding partner in the Medina Ballroom (because he wanted a closer place to dance), and was a newspaper executive. He was also very active in the MN Hunter & Jumper Assoc. serving in many capacities. In his later years, he helped manage McQuay Stables in Tioga, TX, then moved to the Trails of Orono, in Wayzata.
He is survived by his five daughters, Colleen (Tim) McQuay of Tioga, TX, Peggy Vanderlinde of St. Bonifacius, MN, Terri Van Sloun of St. Louis Park, MN, Bess (Steve) Bouley of Maple Grove, MN, and Jeannie Bolton of Long Lake, MN; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Marion Hennen; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Etzel and Kay (Mike) Anderson.
Preceded in death by his wife Rita, sister Rose (Lambert) Hennen, brother Don (Jeanette) Van Sloun, brothers-in-law Ron Hennen and Ed Etzel, son-in-law Bob Vanderlinde.
Norm had a larger-than-life personality and will be missed by all.
Memorial Mass held on November 17th at 11:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 155 Cty. Rd. 24, Wayzata, MN, where he was married. Visitation one hour prior to service at 10:30 am. Memorial donations may be made to We Can Ride, www.wecanride.org.
