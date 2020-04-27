Neill "Tom" T. Ward

Neill “Tom” Thompson Ward II, age 55, passed away peacefully from a stroke at his home in Owensboro, KY on March 22, 2020. Tom was a beloved son, brother and friend. His greatest joys in life were his friends, motorcycles, drumming, and his two Jack Russel Terriers, Sally and Suzy Q. Known to his buddies as “Wingnutt,” he had a knack for finding the perfect part for the Honda RC51 bike and was an active member of the international racing community. Tom was always willing to help out a friend in need. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, and honesty. Tom always gave 100% to everything he did. He worked for many years as a product manager at Stratasys, contributing to their development of the first 3D printer. He leaves behind his mother Nancy, brother Ryan, sisters Susan (Scott Sernau) and Tara (Mark Mitchell) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Neill, sister Alyson, and brother Scott. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Tom was a graduate of Minnetonka High School and moved to Kentucky from Maple Plain, MN. Condolences may be mailed to Nancy Ward, 1025 Park Place, # 220, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
