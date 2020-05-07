Nancy Jane Osborne, 86, of Marina Del Rey and Rancho Mirage, California passed away on March 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Nancy was born on June 26, 1933. She and her two siblings were adopted by Margaret Dickenson Osborne and Edward Nelson Osborne of Minnetonka Beach and Wayzata, Minnesota. After graduating from the prestigious Northrup Collegiate private school for girls in Minneapolis, Nancy moved to New York City’s exclusive Barbizon residence hotel for women, continuing her pursuit in Music Theory and piano at the renowned Mannes School for Music. Nancy, a beautiful, talented, and elegant woman, also became a featured Haute Couture fashion model while in New York. Nancy moved to Los Angeles in the mid 50’s and later married attorney, Don Boehme. They had two children, but subsequently divorced. While a single mother, Nancy went on to become an exceptional cook, worked at Studio Grill, and then as pastry chef at LA’s famous Gardenia Restaurant and Lounge. In 1977, Nancy met and later married the love of her life, real estate agent and developer, Kaz Rudaitis. Dividing their time between residences in Marina Del Rey and Rancho Mirage, Nancy and Kaz enjoyed hosting numerous gatherings, entertaining friends and family. After retiring from a successful career in real estate, Nancy served as a volunteer at Santa Monica’s Ocean House for Senior Living, calling bingo and reading to residents every Monday afternoon for 10 years. She is survived by her husband Kaz Rudaitis and her son Charles Boehme. Preceded in death by her daughter Jessica Boehme, all of California. Also preceded in death by her sister Barbara Osborne Stevenson, and brother Douglas Osborne. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in California at a later date. Nancy’s ashes will be interred near her daughter Jessica at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California. Memorials can be sent to the Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Drive, Victoria, Minnesota 55386. There is a lovely family memorial honoring her parents and siblings.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.