Muril Pederson, of Wayzata MN, died October 27, 2020, at age 83. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, at Peace Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 3695 County Road 101 N, Plymouth MN. Following the service, guests are invited to a lunch and sharing time in the church fellowship hall. Muril was a long-time coach and teacher at Wayzata High School and a friend to all.
