Milton Rodney “Skotty” Skottegaard, 87, of Arlington, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Ohio. He was born on June 25, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to the late Milton and Ethel (Jaeger) Skottegaard. On September 5, 1964, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Jane Yoakam, and she preceded him in death on January 24, 1975. Skotty is survived by his son, R. Nicolas (Melissa) Skottegaard of Simsbury, CT; daughter, Pamela (Steve) Rettig of Rawson, OH; four grandchildren: Jesse Alan (Rose) Rettig, Kate (Andy) Clevenger, Jack Skottegaard, and Meredith Skottegaard; two great-grandchildren: Weston and Emilia Rettig; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Skottegard of Nevis, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Skottegard; and sister, Bonnie (Larry, deceased) Zeigler. Skotty attended college at the University of Minnesota. He worked for Cargill for over 40 years, retiring as traffic manager, and was a member of the Lutheran Missouri Synod. He was an avid reader who loved golf and trains, as well as attending and supporting Cory-Rawson sports. Skotty's grandchildren were his world and he loved spending time with them. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Pastor Travis Johnson will officiate and burial will follow at Powell Cemetery, where full military rites will be provided by The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held for one hour (10:00-11:00am) prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society or to Cory-Rawson Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.
Milton "Skotty" Rodney Skottegaard
