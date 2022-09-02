Michael Peter Dale

"Where does the self actually go? All the accumulation of memory - the mist rising from the river and the birth (and death) of children ...and all the arcane formulas," the bread recipes, the poem about the March wind, the tricky combination to the storage locker, the location of the Philips screwdriver, the memories of Abram, our gracious bed & breakfast host in New York City, the impromptu picnics by the Superior shore...when Mike dies, where does it all go?
Michael Dale, 87, passed peacefully on August 29, 2022 and with him - the weekly sessions at Plymouth Woodcarvers Club, the Ole and Tina jokes, the impromptu road trips, the crypto quips, the "what's for supper?", the "where's my phone?", soup at noon, Black Russians at four, goodnight kisses.
Following an unsupervised childhood spent exploring the streets of St. Paul, the backwoods and Little Long Lake with brother John, he pursued higher education at the University of Minnesota and Gustavus Adolphus College, graduating with a degree in business administration.
Blonde, blue-eyed Mike was popular at school, active in choirs and plays, a high jumper of note, and a loyal friend to all. He was blessed with a wide vocal range, able to sing "Old Man River" (C4-A5) or "Comfort Ye" from The Messiah (A4-Db6) with relative ease. The Army Fight Song was his anthem during a 3-year stint with the military.
In addition to Bud's Pure Oil where he pumped gas and changed oil as a teenager, Mike's favorite employers included Halgrens-Dairy Fresh Ice Cream, Foursome Clothing and Westdale Florists. He excelled at outfitting young prom-goers and wedding parties with the perfect tuxedo. The recipients of flowers were often treated to "Happy Birthday" songs along with their bouquets.
Mike loved his Marcia, his Christopher and Jonathan, his Maggie and Adrian, and his wife's exuberant gang of nieces, nephews and their offspring. He adored Halgren's ice cream, cherry pie, dill pickles and Marcia's afternoon piano concerts. He thoroughly enjoyed gardening, picking berries on the Luce Line, Robert Frost, making jam, bread and soup. He abhorred bullies, show-offs, Donald Trump and being tethered to an oxygen tank. Mike treasured his friends, the North Shore and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Annabelle Dale; his sons, Jonathan and Christopher; his in-laws, Adrian and Clara Halgren.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Marcia; his precious grandchildren, Maggie and Adrian Dale; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Marilyn Dale, their children, Mike, LuAnn and John; his daughter-in-law, Kate; his nieces, Julia (Jossie), Jannie (Bob), Jennifer, Jocelyn (Jim) and nephew, Eric; and a host of beloved Scandinavian relatives in North Dakota.
If you choose, memorial gifts may be sent to the American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis, MN, Trinity Lutheran Church, Long Lake, MN or the charity of your choice.
Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2060 6th Avenue North, Long Lake.
Special thanks to Katy and crew at Methodist Hospice for their consistent, compassionate and loving care.
