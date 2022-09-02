Michael Peter Dale

"Where does the self actually go? All the accumulation of memory - the mist rising from the river and the birth (and death) of children ...and all the arcane formulas," the bread recipes, the poem about the March wind, the tricky combination to the storage locker, the location of the Philips screwdriver, the memories of Abram, our gracious bed & breakfast host in New York City, the impromptu picnics by the Superior shore...when Mike dies, where does it all go?

Michael Dale, 87, passed peacefully on August 29, 2022 and with him - the weekly sessions at Plymouth Woodcarvers Club, the Ole and Tina jokes, the impromptu road trips, the crypto quips, the "what's for supper?", the "where's my phone?", soup at noon, Black Russians at four, goodnight kisses.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.