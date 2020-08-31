Merrill Dean Ronning

On August 18, 2020, Merrill passed away due to a stroke at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Borghild Ronning, and his brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Anita, two daughters Beth and Julie, sister Ruth (Thom), brother Philip (Megan), and four grandchildren who admired their “Papa.” Merrill was born on March 7, 1945, in Fargo, ND. He graduated from Oak Grove HS, Augsburg University and Luther Seminary, and was an ordained pastor with a call to Oak Grove HS as campus chaplain. He married Anita in 1969 and they celebrated 50 years with family last year. Merrill was a coach and a mentor to many, a lighthouse who guided others through darkness and life’s storms, and a spirited court jester with intensity and heart. He impacted countless people with whom he came into contact and who he challenged, transformed, and bettered. In light of current events, a memorial will be held at a later date. Contact mronning@pm.me on how to send condolences.
