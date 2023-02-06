Max G. Wilhelm

Beloved father, Max, 95, passed away February 1, 2023.

Born in Des Moines, IA, his family moved to Ames, where he attended grade school and graduated from Ames High School in 1945. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a radio repairman, military police, and color guard in Korea and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, Max attended college at Iowa State. He graduated with a B.S. in engineering in spring 1952. In fall 1951, he met the love of his life, Dale, at a church event for incoming freshman. By February he'd proposed and they wed on June 22, 1952, after which they moved to Springfield, IL where Max began with the Pillsbury Company. His success at Pillsbury led to his transfer to headquarters in Minneapolis, MN in 1962. There, his leadership, management, and engineering skills combined with his practicality, sense of humor, and keen analytical mind resulted in his rise to Global Director of Facilities Engineering.

