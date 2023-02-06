Max G. Wilhelm

Beloved father, Max, 95, passed away February 1, 2023.
Born in Des Moines, IA, his family moved to Ames, where he attended grade school and graduated from Ames High School in 1945. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a radio repairman, military police, and color guard in Korea and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, Max attended college at Iowa State. He graduated with a B.S. in engineering in spring 1952. In fall 1951, he met the love of his life, Dale, at a church event for incoming freshman. By February he'd proposed and they wed on June 22, 1952, after which they moved to Springfield, IL where Max began with the Pillsbury Company. His success at Pillsbury led to his transfer to headquarters in Minneapolis, MN in 1962. There, his leadership, management, and engineering skills combined with his practicality, sense of humor, and keen analytical mind resulted in his rise to Global Director of Facilities Engineering.
Throughout his life, Max was a faithful servant of God who lived the Word by how he interacted with people at work, at home, and in the community. Max was a legendary problem-solver who always looked for a better, more efficient, and less expensive way of doing things. He was a sports enthusiast who played golf and basketball into his later years. Max's love of family was steadfast as he supported his daughters in boundless ways.
Preceded in death by wife, Dale; parents, Harley and Orpha Wilhelm; in-laws, Lloyd and Irene Love.
Survived by daughters, Kathryn (Douglas) Burkett, Teresa (Dean) Waldof, and Jennifer Wilhelm; grandchildren, Matthew Schularick, Benjamin (Emily) Schularick, Erick (Erika) Burkett, Max Burkett, and Jordaynn Wilhelm; sisters, Lorna Livingston, Myrna Elliott, and Gretchen Wilhelm; sister-in-law, Linda (Darrell) Henson; and brothers-in-law, Ken (Nancy) Love and Rick Sandvig; many nieces and nephews and the Presley clan.
Memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11 at Wayzata Community Church. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics or Wayzata Community Church.
