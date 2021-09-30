Mary Ellen Kjos

Mary Ellen (Pfau) Kjos was born July 18, 1939 in Bemidji, MN and died September 28, 2021 at Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN from complications following a stroke.
Mary Ellen attended grade school in Bemidji, which she regarded as "home" despite being a 1957 graduate of Riverside Polytechnic High School in Riverside, CA. She earned a BA in History from the University of Minnesota in 1961. It was there she met David, whom she married on August 19, 1961. They moved to Milwaukee, WI where they started a family; in 1980 they relocated to Plymouth, MN. Mary Ellen satisfied her love of literature, history, and facts while working in the Media Center at Breck School in Golden Valley, MN from 1983 to 2001. She and Dave retired to Bemidji before returning to Plymouth in 2007.
Preceded in death by mother Eleanor Bowser Pfau; father James F. Pfau.
Survived by husband David; children Greg (Cristina) Kjos, Susan (Thomas) Bengtson, Karen Kjos, and Eric (Karie) Kjos; grandchildren Paula (Gregory) Norris, John, Catherine, and Michael Bengtson; Truman, Braxton, Graham, and Lucy Kjos; brother James (Jolene) Pfau.
Visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Community, New Hope, MN on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1:00 pm; Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm followed by dessert and coffee. If desired, memorials to Catholic Charities or The Environmental Defense Fund.
