Mary Ann "Mimi" Pieterick

Mary Ann Pieterick, age 75 of Long Lake, passed away on August 14, 2021. A hairdresser of 40 years to the Long Lake community and a lover of country music and the city of Nashville. Preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Delores Pieterick and great-granddaughter Emma Effertz. She is survived by her three children Cody (Tracey) Effertz, Taunia (Chris) Hart and Cory (Dana) Effertz; her brother Steve Pieterick; sisters Penny (Hardy) Boyce, Candy (Mark) Peterson; seven grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews and lots of close friends. A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12 PM with a visitation starting at 10 AM at Rettinger Funeral Home, 425 Lake St., Long Lake, rettingerfuneralhome.com. Her Farewell Party will follow the services, running until 4PM at the Medina Entertainment Center in Medina, 500 Hwy 55.
