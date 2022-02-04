With a full moon shining and after a two-year fight with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Martha Lee Hansen McGlasson passed away on January 19, 2022 at home with her family.
True to her namesake, Martha, she was a consummate servant to others in all walks of life. Born in Lincoln, raised in Omaha, and graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1961, she and Ross were married the next day to begin a 60-year life together. She was a resident of the Waters of Excelsior and spent most of her adult life building and serving the Excelsior community.
Martie loved to entertain as a fantastic cook, baker and event coordinator. When you arrived at the house by car or boat, you were greeted with a wave and offered a slice of her amazing pie or a refreshment to make you feel special and at home.
Her life was marked by love, enthusiasm and strength. Her boundless energy had many outlets - she found time to be an alto in church choir, Stephan Minister, volunteer trolley driver, pie baker, den mother, seamstress, bowler, tennis player and bridge aficionado. She could garden, hang wall paper, make wonderful gravy, enjoy pinot grigio and margaritas. She was a skilled manager and problem solver. She loved her travels on cruises and trips to Puerto Vallarta, Hawaii and the BVI. Many family gatherings at Okoboji and pontoon flotillas on Lake Minnetonka. She loved and was loved by the Lois Circle, the Boat Crew and many, many friends.
She was a Leo, a Campbell, a Chi Omega, New Neighbor, Junior League of Minneapolis, Bank Ambassador, partner for twenty years in Mother-of-the-Bride wedding planning and consulting firm, mother of three and Grandma to six. She served on the Minnesota Council for Gifted and Talented, Minnetonka Community Education board, Excelsior Chamber of Commerce, was a Paul Harris Fellow and was Excelsior's Person of the Year in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Ross; son, Andrew (Cindy); daughters, Laura Hotvet (Dean) and Abby Ellis (Neil); grandchildren, Jack, Gretta, Riley, Alec, Annabelle and Eliza; sister, Harriet Boltin (Ed) of Plymouth, MN.
A celebration of Martie's life will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Excelsior, MN on February 26, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00, the service at 11:00 will also be live streamed for those not able to attend. Please visit www.mtcalvary.org and select 'watch online' to connect to the youtube channel prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service. She will be inurned in the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorials preferred to the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Foundation, Excelsior, MN or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
