"Mimi" lived a happy and interesting life. She survived two pandemics (1918; 2020) and died peacefully of old age at 104-1/2 on Jan. 3, 2022.
Born Marjorie Elaine Kreiser on June 29, 1917 in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of Olive Quist Kreiser and Harry D. Kreiser. She spent most of her early life in Minneapolis and Fargo, ND. After attending North Dakota State College, she married her first husband, businessman Herman Arnold Bruntjen in 1938. They lived in Edina and Wayzata and raised five sons, Worth, Sven, John, Frederick and William. After her husband's death in 1962, she married Issac Doughten of Philadelphia in 1964. Following his death, she continued to live in Wayzata until 2019.
Mimi was charming, beautiful and greatly loved by her family, relatives and friends. She loved Minnesota, family gatherings and travel. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two sons, Sven Bruntjen of California and Fred Bruntjen of Minnetonka; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Kreiser of Edina and other members of her extended family.
Mimi was preceded in death by step-son, Worth Bruntjen; sons, John and William Bruntjen; brothers, Robert and Harry Kreiser and sister, Jeanne BeVier.
The family thanks the staff of the Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park and Eden Prairie for the kind care they offered to Mimi since 2019 and her dear friend Holly Flemming who was at her side when she passed.
A celebration of life is being planned for later this year.
