Marian (Wells) Gopinath, 78, succumbed to COVID-19 and Parkinson’s on June 2, 2020. Born in Sherwood, Nottingham, England, she attended Nottingham Girls’ High School and studied English and French at the University of Sheffield. She lived in Bangor, Wales; Sudbury, MA; and Orono, MN. Marian was an avid violinist and loved playing orchestral and chamber music. She traveled throughout Europe and India, went camping and hiking in Colorado, and adored mountains and the seaside. She is preceded by Bernard and Phyllis (Featherstone) Wells, and survived by her beloved husband, Anand; daughters, Juliet (Brian Lay) and Charlotte (Paul Tillberg); and grandchildren, Payal, Evan, Anjali, and Kalyani. Memorials may be sent to the Marian Gopinath Scholarship at MacPhail Center for Music.
