Margaret "Peggy" Ruth Simonson peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday morning January 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and listening to "Since I Don't Have You" in her final moments. Peggy was 79 years old, just shy of celebrating her 80th birthday.
Peggy leaves a void in the hearts of her family and friends. Being the most loving and caring person who always put others before herself, her bright smile and generosity was legendary. Anyone who knew Peggy was blessed with her beauty, creativity, and caring manner.
She was born March 27, 1942 to Dorothy and Leonard Dvorak in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her primary years in Edina and then secondary years in Hopkins, Peggy was an all-star student. Peggy loved being busy. She was active in many extra curricular activities like National Honor Society, debate club, pep club, cheerleading, Warriorettes/danceline, an attendant on homecoming court, and represented Hopkins High School as a Power's girl on their teen board. She was adored by everyone. After high school, she traveled the world as a professional figure skater for Holiday on Ice, skating her way into the hearts of many.
In 1958, she first saw the love of her life David Simonson when he walked through the doors of Hopkins Junior high. He was the new guy who just moved to town from Seattle, Washington. "Dressed in white cords, a dark shirt with his collar up, white bucks, and wavy blonde hair slicked back" he was the talk of the lunch table. Only after encouragement from Peggy's brother-in-law, Art Nelson, to give Peggy a ride home from the Hopkins Red Owl, where Peggy was a cashier and David was a carry-out boy did they have their first date. Dave took her to the Hasty Tasty and sparks flew. From then on they were inseparable and an official couple, with their song being "Since I Don't Have You" by The Skyliners. These high school sweethearts were married twice. First at the Sadie Hawkins dance at Hopkins Eisenhower November 15, 1958, and then officially on April 4, 1961 at Zion Lutheran in Hopkins, Minnesota. Their love was one for the story books and will extend beyond a lifetime. Together they raised their four children at their home Dave purchased while still in high school on Baker Road. Peggy was a hands-on mother with all the children, and they were her priority.
In 1981, Dave and Peggy's dream about owning their own business became a reality when they opened Town and Country Foods in Maple Grove, Minnesota, adding additional stores all over the Twin Cities years thereafter. Peggy's work ethic as bookkeeper was unmatched while working at the stores.
When grandchildren arrived, Peggy was in heaven. Announcing to everyone that she was to now be called, "Nana," she showed great ease in being a grandmother and loved that role more than anything. Always the most loving and involved Nana for her "crumb-crushers," she celebrated their successes, kissed away tears, and took charge of all duties so that "the kids" could get a date night out, or a few carefree vacation days away. They will all miss her big heart, warm hugs, and beautiful smile.
Peggy is survived by her husband David and her children Blaine (Parker, CO), Todd (Minnetonka, MN), Wendy and Rob Keena (Deephaven, MN), Shannon and Jeff Bennett (Park City, UT) and her many grandchildren Lily Keena, Betsy Keena, Brady Bennett, Savannah Bennett, and Harper Simonson; sisters Darlene Nelson and Evon Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is now at peace, joining her parents and younger brother Ronald.
Her battle with Alzheimer's is over and she is free. Life will not be the same without her. We all strive to live like she did, touching the hearts of so many with style, grace, and beauty. We love you: "My Peggy," "Mom," "Nana"! Love, Your Family
Please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers, cards, or gifts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.