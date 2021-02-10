Margaret Jane Selfridge, 76, passed away at her home in Minnetonka on February 3, 2021. Born in Granite Falls, MN in June 1944, she developed an early passion for pedagogy in the one-room schoolhouse in which she began her long education journey. Her love of teaching was further nurtured at home, especially by her beloved sisters and brothers—all eight of them—who spent endless hours sharing knowledge, stories and of course, games, with one another. After graduating from Echo High School, Margaret attended Gustavus Adolphus College and from there began a lengthy and distinguished career as a widely adored high school teacher. Outside of the classroom, Margaret was ever active, taking long walks with her husband, Bill, exercising (and socializing) at the local athletic club, and playing cards with her family. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Bill; son Jason Baker; daughter Melissa (Baker) Fazzone; her sisters Mary, Sandy, and Gloria; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for later this spring due to current social distancing restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made in Margaret’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
