Malcolm D. Reid, age 77, will be greatly missed and always remembered by those who loved him. Malcolm had incomparable energy, enthusiasm, and an infectious sense of humor. He incorporated a spirit of adventure into every day of his life. He loved living on Lake Minnetonka with his wife, Kate, where he could swim, iceboat, row, water-ski, bike, skate and sail. He was a beekeeper in high school and throughout his life; hitchhiked through Europe in college; piloted his beloved Cessna 180 around the country and Canada; camped on a glacier in Alaska; climbed Mt. Rainer; scuba dived wrecks in Lake Superior; canoed the BWCA; skied in the US, Canada, and Europe; and biked the Loire Valley. His personal achievements are many; however, his proudest accomplishment was the leading role he played raising his two daughters Margaret and Emily. A 1961 graduate of Mound High School, he received his Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Minnesota in 1966 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Minnesota in 1969. As a patent attorney, he worked in the Office of General Counsel at 3M, went on to become General Counsel of Fabri-Tek Corporation, and then Vice President and General Counsel of Network Systems Corporation. He completed his career as a Principal at Gray Plant Mooty. Malcolm’s passions for nature and helping people led him to public service. He was a member of the Tonka Bay City Council and also served as Mayor and on the South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Commission. Malcolm was a Hennepin County Park Commissioner, served on the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District and later was a Manager of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District. If not for Frontotemporal Dementia, who knows what he would have done next? Malcolm’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Gianna Homes Gladys’ Place, who cared for him with kindness and understanding during the last five years of his life. Malcolm passed away on May 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Reid, and mother Ruth Penrose Reid, Malcolm is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Katherine Flom; his daughters Margaret Powe (Anthony) and Emily Oxman (Joel); his sisters Roberta Allen (Robert), Suzanne Claywell (Richard, dec’d), and Marilynn Reid; grandchildren Savien, Amias, and Evelyn; and nephews Michael Allen and Mark Claywell. Memorials preferred to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration https://www.theaftd.org/ or The Bee Lab at the University of Minnesota https://www.beelab.umn.edu/.
